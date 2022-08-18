Birthday Club
Feed Evansville in need of supplies
By Robinson Miles
Published: Aug. 18, 2022 at 5:05 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Feed Evansville organizers closed a community food share event after they ran out of food. Organizers say they’re struggling to meet the area’s needs.

Feed Evansville started in March 2020, when community leaders anticipated an increase in food insecurity. They worked to help people throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, and there’s still a lot of need for their help in the community.

The non-profit organization held a community food share event on Wednesday they scheduled to run from 2 p.m. until 4 p.m. Feed Evansville leaders posted on their Facebook page they were out of food as of 3:15 p.m. Organizers say this isn’t uncommon.

The food insecurity rate in Evansville went from about 14% to about 20% during the height of the pandemic. Now the need isn’t quite as intense, but high inflation is making it harder for some people to access food.

“They need to choose whether they pay their rent, or pay their gas bill, or pay their electricity bill, or eat a nutritional meal,” said Feed Evansville President Lisa Vaughan.

The Tri-State Food Bank is one organization that works with Feed Evansville, which coordinates supplies and volunteers for more than 80 food pantries in the area. They say everyone is in a position to help those in need.

“You have to remember, you’re a part of the community food share process,” said Vaughan. “Whether you are making food, whether you’re purchasing food, whether you’re donating food, or you’re advocating for food justice, you’re handing food out, you are a part of it.”

Feed Evansville says they’re in need of more donations and volunteers. They say about 40% of Evansville neighborhoods are in a “food desert,” which means they’re not within walking distance of a grocery store. They’re trying new methods to bring food to people, but they need the community’s help to make it happen.

“It’s not just about serving people, it’s about being with people,” said Vaughan. “So we’re super excited to live in a community that is supportive and loves one another and gathers together when there is a need.”

Feed Evansville officials say they’re planning a non-perishable food drive on October 16 for World Food Day.

If you’re interested in donating, click here.

