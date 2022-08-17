Birthday Club
Wednesday starts move-in week for USI students

By 14 News Staff
Published: Aug. 17, 2022 at 6:37 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Wednesday will be a busy day on the west side of Vanderburgh County.

It’s the first day for students to move in at USI.

News students are starting the move Wednesday, other move-ins happen the rest of the week depending on your class.

Those students will hit the books again on Monday, August 22.

UE freshmen will be moving in on Thursday.

Both colleges hit the books next week.

