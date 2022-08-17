Birthday Club
Warm and sunny second half of the week

14 First Alert 8/17
By Arden Gregory
Published: Aug. 17, 2022 at 3:32 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - All the clouds and any chance of rain pushed off to the south last night, and we have mostly sunny skies on tap throughout the day today. There are some areas of patchy dense fog out there this morning, but that will start to burn off once the sun rises, clearing completely by 8 or 9 AM.

Our temperatures are starting out in the low to mid 60s this morning, but we will climb out of the 60s and through the 70s this morning, reaching 80° by about lunchtime, then topping out in the low to mid 80s this afternoon. The humidity is still at a tolerable level, so the heat index is not a concern.

Tonight will be mostly clear with lows in the low 60s. Thursday and Friday will be sunny with highs in the mid 80s.

I think Saturday will be the warmest day of the week with highs in the mid to upper, but we will start to see a few more clouds throughout the day Saturday, then scattered rain returns to the forecast Saturday night and continues through Sunday and Monday as a weak cold front moves through our region. This system will be rather slow-moving, so some of that rain may even carry over into Tuesday.

While a few thunderstorms are possible, severe weather is not expected at this time. This weather system will have an impact on our temperatures. Highs will drop back into the low to mid 80s through the first half of next week.

