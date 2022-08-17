Volunteers help Weinbach explosion victims after road reopens

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - On Tuesday, officials re-opened Weinbach Avenue, giving volunteers the opportunity to help victims affected by last week’s explosion.

Our 14 News crew was there as people helped board up the damaged homes.

Among those volunteers included Jill Zueck, one of many Home Depot workers helping out.

Zueck was helping work on her boyfriend’s home.

She says many of the people helping had loved ones affected by the explosion.

“I think there was about 16 or 20 of us out here from Home Depot West and East, and we got it all done today, we did a lot today, so I’m super proud of us,” Zueck said.

This is just one step toward rebuilding and repairing homes in the area, and our 14 News team will be following up as that process continues.

