Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

U.S. Marshall Service now involved in search for missing Spencer Co. teen

Kendall King
Kendall King(Source: Brittany Arnold-Hutsler)
By 14 News Staff
Published: Aug. 17, 2022 at 11:48 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPENCER CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Santa Claus police say the U.S. Marshals Service is now involved in the search for a missing Spencer County teen.

Kendall King has been missing since the end of July.

The Santa Claus police chief says he thinks getting the Marshal Service involved will help push this investigation along quicker.

Police say her case started as a runaway, but now authorities are working a different angle.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dispatch: Police respond to assault in Walmart parking lot
EPD: Man arrested after stabbing in Walmart parking lot, 1 hospitalized
Evansville family and Webster Co. community react to loss of murder victim
Evansville family and Webster Co. community react to loss of murder victim
Generic image of crash scene
Pedestrian seriously hurt in Owensboro hit and run
Samajui Barnes
Jury returns verdict in Evansville teen’s murder case
Officers were called to a shots fired report on Fairmont Drive in Evansville Tuesday morning.
Man & juvenile cousin arrested following shooting at Evansville apartment complex

Latest News

Storm damage drop-off site at the former Roberts Stadium parking lot.
Evansville storm damage drop-off site closing Thursday
Dispatch: Person hit by car in Vanderburgh Co.
Dispatch: Person hit by car in Vanderburgh Co.
Officials celebrate the new Spottsville Bridge.
Officials celebrate new Spottsville Bridge
Downtown Evansville.
Evansville Housing Authority hosting Community Resource Fair