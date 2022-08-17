Wednesday Sunrise Headlines
Published: Aug. 17, 2022 at 5:09 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
(WFIE) - It’s been one week since the deadly Evansville house explosion. Weinbach Avenue is back open. Volunteers are lending a helping hand to those affected by the blast.
We have new information on a stabbing on Evansville’s eastside. Authorities say a woman was taken to the hospital where she had surgery. The suspect is now in custody.
Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear is coming to the Tri-State today. He’ll be celebrating the new Spottsville Bridge in Daviess County.
The Inflation Reduction Act is now the law of the land. President Biden applied his signature to the $750 billion bill.
