Sunny and pleasant, rain possible this weekend

By Jeff Lyons
Published: Aug. 17, 2022 at 1:42 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -Wednesday’s lows dipped into the lower 60s, the coolest since late June.   High pressure will keep skies mainly sunny each day.   Highs on Thursday and Friday will climb into the middle 80s.  Morning lows will settle in the lower 60s.  By the weekend, a couple of weather systems will move across the Tri-State.  Scattered showers and thunderstorms will be possible from late Saturday through the first half of next week.  While humidity levels will increase, temps will stay in the low to middle 80s.

