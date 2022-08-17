Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

Police: Parents arrested after leaving child car for over an hour at Evansville restaurant

Left: Dylan Skaggs. Right: Madison Costello.
Left: Dylan Skaggs. Right: Madison Costello.(Vanderburgh Co. Sheriff's Office.)
By 14 News Staff
Published: Aug. 17, 2022 at 9:05 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Two people were arrested after an officer said he found their child alone in a running car outside an Evansville restaurant.

Officers went to Mister B’s Tuesday afternoon for a welfare check.

Authorities say they found a small child alone in the backseat of a car.

They say the vehicle was running, but officers were still concerned for the child’s safety.

According to an affidavit, the officer opened the car to see if the child was OK, and it looked like the child had been crying for some time.

Another unit was called so authorities could find the child’s parents.

While waiting for the other unit, officers say the father of the child, 26-year-old Dylan Skaggs, came out to the vehicle.

Officials say Skaggs told them the child had been in the car for “20-30 minutes maybe 40.”

Skaggs was placed into custody, and officers went inside Mister B’s and found the mother, 23-year-old Madison Costello.

Officers then checked the business’s surveillance to see how long the child had been left alone.

According to the affidavit, the video showed Skaggs going outside 12 minutes after arriving to grab something from the car.

Officers say Skaggs didn’t check on the child again for another 23 minutes when he briefly looked at the child before going back inside.

Authorities say he didn’t go back outside to check on the child for another 65 minutes. That time he was met by an officer.

Both Costello and Skaggs were arrested.

They are booked in the Vanderburgh County Jail on neglect charges.

Child Protective Services were contacted to do a report, and officers say the child was released to a family member.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dispatch: Police respond to assault in Walmart parking lot
EPD: Man arrested after stabbing in Walmart parking lot, 1 hospitalized
Evansville family and Webster Co. community react to loss of murder victim
Evansville family and Webster Co. community react to loss of murder victim
Generic image of crash scene
Pedestrian seriously hurt in Owensboro hit and run
Officers were called to a shots fired report on Fairmont Drive in Evansville Tuesday morning.
Man & juvenile cousin arrested following shooting at Evansville apartment complex
Samajui Barnes
Jury returns verdict in Evansville teen’s murder case

Latest News

Celebration of new Spottsville Bridge happening Wednesday.
Officials celebrate new Spottsville Bridge
Deputies on scene after they say a person was hit by a car in Vanderburgh County.
Dispatch: Person hit by car in Vanderburgh Co.
Wednesday starts move-in week for USI students
Wednesday starts move-in week for USI students
Dispatch: Person hit by car in Vanderburgh Co.
Dispatch: Person hit by car in Vanderburgh Co.