Officials provide update in Weinbach Ave. explosion investigation

By Monica Watkins, Keaton Eberly and Brady Williams
Published: Aug. 17, 2022 at 5:43 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - On Wednesday, Evansville fire officials gave an update on the explosion that killed three people on Weinbach Avenue.

It’s been a week since the house explosion happened.

The road is open and the main investigators are no longer on the scene.

Evansville Fire Chief Mike Larson says it’s now in the hands of state fire marshals.

He wasn’t able to say what they will be doing with the investigation. However, 14 News spoke with a representative from the Indiana Department of Homeland Security, who says they will be conducting some lab tests with evidence from the scene.

For now, Larson says people will have to wait before we learn more about the blast.

“A lot more of the same, a lot more waiting,” Chief Larson said. “Letting the investigators involved do their job, and do the investigating and see what they can come up with.”

Homeland Security officials say they have no way of knowing how long the investigation will take.

The representative we spoke with also stressed several times that it’s not uncommon for explosions to remain unsolved.

We will keep you updated when we learn more.

