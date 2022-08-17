North Posey football eager to remain in the conversation following talented senior class

POSEYVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - North Posey high school saw its best football season last year, finishing as the small school Pocket Athletic Conference champions with a talented senior core.

The Vikings (9-3) made it to the sectional championship where they lost to the eventual 2A state championship bound Mater Dei team. Last season, the Vikings relied heavily on the talented seniors such as quarterback Harold Bender who had a record-breaking season throwing for 2,290 yards and 28 touchdowns with Devin Lintzenich receiving.

Head coach Waylon Schenk has been at the helm for six seasons. He said while last year boasted many talented seniors, their depth came from the freshman and sophomore classes who are now a year older and eager to finish what they started.

“We’ve got more offensively and defensively right now than I can ever remember in my coaching career at this point in the season,” Schenk said. “These kids are fast learners, they’re football savvy, they live in the weight room. There’s a long list of young kids who’re just eager to prove that last year wasn’t just a great senior class, but a bunch of other kids who contributed.”

Among the junior class is quarterback Liam Stone who said he learned a lot by watching Bender under center.

“We got a lot of playmakers on our team, I trust every single one of them, especially my offensive line and defensive line,” Stone said. “A lot of people don’t know a lot about us yet, but they will after this season.”

Jed Galvin started last season as a freshman running back. He led the program in rushing yards with 1,328 and tallied 311 receiving yards.

“We’re definitely really young and we’re really eager,” Galvin said. “I think that helps out a lot though because we’ve got a lot of heart, we always compete. We have no quit in us, we’re all gas no breaks.”

The Vikings will head to South Spencer Friday for week one. Kick off is at 7 p.m. CT.

