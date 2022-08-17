Groundbreaking set for Muhlenberg Co. Airport expansion

MUHLENBERG CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Governor Andy beshear is expected in Muhlenberg County Wednesday.

He’ll be on hand for the groundbreaking to expand at Muhlenberg County Airport.

That’s at 11 a.m.

This all has to do with that new 10,000-square-foot hangar to support the Madisonville Community College Fixed Wing Aviation Program and several others.

Officials are kicking off phase one Wednesday, which includes a taxiway extension, and an aircraft ramp area, along with that new hangar.

Officials say we’re facing a worldwide shortage of pilots. They hope this program will bring growth to the area.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.