Family sets funeral arrangements Heather Davidson

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Funeral arrangements have been set for the woman killed by her boyfriend over the weekend.

Kentucky State Police say 47-year-old William Virgin called dispatch on Saturday saying he strangled his girlfriend, 31-year-old Heather Davidson, to death.

Visitation will be at 10 a.m. on Monday, August 22 at the Sunset Funeral Home Mausoleum Chapel in Evansville. A funeral service will follow shortly after.

In an arraignment that took place Tuesday morning, Virgin was assigned a public defender. A preliminary hearing has been set for August 23.

