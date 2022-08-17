Birthday Club
Family sets funeral arrangements Heather Davidson

Evansville family and Webster Co. community react to loss of murder victim
By Monica Watkins
Published: Aug. 16, 2022 at 9:59 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Funeral arrangements have been set for the woman killed by her boyfriend over the weekend.

Kentucky State Police say 47-year-old William Virgin called dispatch on Saturday saying he strangled his girlfriend, 31-year-old Heather Davidson, to death.

[Previous Story: KSP: Man facing murder charge after strangling girlfriend in Webster Co.]

Visitation will be at 10 a.m. on Monday, August 22 at the Sunset Funeral Home Mausoleum Chapel in Evansville. A funeral service will follow shortly after.

In an arraignment that took place Tuesday morning, Virgin was assigned a public defender. A preliminary hearing has been set for August 23.

[Related Story: Evansville family and Webster Co. community react to loss of murder victim]

