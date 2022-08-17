Evansville storm damage drop-off site closing Thursday

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville city officials say they ending the storm damage drop-off at the end of the day Thursday.

Community members have been dropping off damaged trees and limbs at the former Roberts Stadium parking lot.

This was to help residents after storms swept through Evansville in early August.

We’re told they will no longer be accepting drop-offs due to the high volume of material at the site as well as scheduled events in the area.

They say the site will be closed to the public at the end of the day Thursday.

