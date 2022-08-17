Evansville Housing Authority hosting Community Resource Fair
Published: Aug. 17, 2022 at 9:55 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Evansville Housing Authority is having its second annual Community Resource Fair Thursday.
That’s from 10 to 2 p.m. at the Kissel Community Center at 413 Southeast Second Street.
There will be several exhibitors there to provide resources to residents.
These include the following:
- CenterPoint Energy Neighborhood Weatherization Program
- Albion Fellows Bacon Center
- Vanderburgh County Health Department
- Ivy Tech Community College
- Indiana Youth Services Association
- Catholic Charities, Building Blocks
- CareSource
- Ascension St. Vincent
- Matthew 25
- League of Women Voters
- Evansville Area Black Nurse Inc.
- Right to Life, AIDS Resource Group
- Healthcare Navigator Support Services
- Anthem, Familia Dental
- Care Source
- Boys and Girls Club
- Nourish Community Foods
- Evansville Fire Department
- Evansville African American Museum
- Southwestern Healthcare/Mental Awareness
- Angels
- Workforce One
- EHA Family Self-Sufficiency Program
- SIMA
- CAPE
- German American Bank
