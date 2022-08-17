Evansville Housing Authority hosting Community Resource Fair

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Evansville Housing Authority is having its second annual Community Resource Fair Thursday.

That’s from 10 to 2 p.m. at the Kissel Community Center at 413 Southeast Second Street.

There will be several exhibitors there to provide resources to residents.

These include the following:

CenterPoint Energy Neighborhood Weatherization Program

Albion Fellows Bacon Center

Vanderburgh County Health Department

Ivy Tech Community College

Indiana Youth Services Association

Catholic Charities, Building Blocks

CareSource

Ascension St. Vincent

Matthew 25

League of Women Voters

Evansville Area Black Nurse Inc.

Right to Life, AIDS Resource Group

Healthcare Navigator Support Services

Anthem, Familia Dental

Care Source

Boys and Girls Club

Nourish Community Foods

Evansville Fire Department

Evansville African American Museum

Southwestern Healthcare/Mental Awareness

Angels

Workforce One

EHA Family Self-Sufficiency Program

SIMA

CAPE

German American Bank

