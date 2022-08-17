Birthday Club
Evansville Housing Authority hosting Community Resource Fair

Downtown Evansville.
Downtown Evansville.(WFIE)
By 14 News Staff
Published: Aug. 17, 2022 at 9:55 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Evansville Housing Authority is having its second annual Community Resource Fair Thursday.

That’s from 10 to 2 p.m. at the Kissel Community Center at 413 Southeast Second Street.

There will be several exhibitors there to provide resources to residents.

These include the following:

  • CenterPoint Energy Neighborhood Weatherization Program
  • Albion Fellows Bacon Center
  • Vanderburgh County Health Department
  • Ivy Tech Community College
  • Indiana Youth Services Association
  • Catholic Charities, Building Blocks
  • CareSource
  • Ascension St. Vincent
  • Matthew 25
  • League of Women Voters
  • Evansville Area Black Nurse Inc.
  • Right to Life, AIDS Resource Group
  • Healthcare Navigator Support Services
  • Anthem, Familia Dental
  • Care Source
  • Boys and Girls Club
  • Nourish Community Foods
  • Evansville Fire Department
  • Evansville African American Museum
  • Southwestern Healthcare/Mental Awareness
  • Angels
  • Workforce One
  • EHA Family Self-Sufficiency Program
  • SIMA
  • CAPE
  • German American Bank

