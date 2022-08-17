EPD: 13 murder investigations remain open since 2021

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - 13 murders from 2021 and 2022 are still marked as active investigations by the Evansville Police Department, meaning no arrests have been made.

Four times in the past week, police have been dispatched to the area of East Mulberry Street for a shots fired call, according to EPD’s crime analysis map.

One person was fatally shot, and another incident left two people injured. No arrests have been made in either case.

Evansville Police Sgt. Anna Gray says when crime is repeatedly happening in a small area, they try to increase their presence there, but a high volume of calls can pull officers away.

Gray says there were 18 homicide reports in 2021 with 19 victims. In 2022, Gray says there are currently 11 homicide reports with 14 victims.

Of those 29 reports, 13 are still open. Gray says that because a murder investigation is a long process with a lot of steps.

“We only have one chance to get it right. If we mess something up, if we put the wrong person in jail, if we make an arrest where we think we have enough evidence but we don’t and we go to trial and we lose — we only have one shot, we don’t get to do that again,” Gray said.

Gray says detectives have their hands full with the 13 active investigations, but she says new evidence comes in every day. She says detectives are constantly following leads.

She says all investigations take time to make sure they are done properly and thoroughly, especially when that investigation is looking into a murder.

