Dispatch: Police respond to assault in Walmart parking lot(14 News)
By Monica Watkins
Published: Aug. 16, 2022 at 7:02 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Central Dispatch confirms crews were called to Walmart on Evansville’s eastside for an assault in progress.

Dispatch says that call came in around 6:05 p.m.

Our 14 News crew was on scene and spoke with witnesses who say a man smashed a window of someone’s truck with a skateboard. Witnesses say after that the situation escalated when the suspect was confronted.

According to witnesses in the parking lot, the suspect assaulted a man with his skateboard and then stabbed a woman. The suspect then fled the scene.

Our 14 News crews says the woman was taken away in an ambulance.

Police are still investigating the situation. At this time, it is unclear if the suspect has been arrested.

We will update this story as we learn more.

