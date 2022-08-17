Birthday Club
Dispatch: Person hit by car in Vanderburgh Co.

By 14 News Staff
Published: Aug. 17, 2022 at 5:58 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
VANDERBURGH CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Crews are on scene in the area of Highway 57 and Kansas Road in Vanderburgh County.

Dispatch tells us a person was hit by a car.

That happened just after 5:30 Wednesday morning.

Our crew on scene tells us one car appears to be involved.

They also say they saw one person being taken away in an ambulance.

We’ll keep you updated as we learn more.

