Celebration of new Spottsville Bridge happening Wednesday
By 14 News Staff
Published: Aug. 17, 2022 at 5:42 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HENDERSON CO., Ky. (WFIE) - We are getting closer to the opening day of the new Spottsville Bridge.

Officials will be celebrating the new addition Wednesday.

It’s located on U.S. 60 and goes over the Green River.

Crews have been working in that area for a couple of years to get the new bridge built.

Officials and even Governor Andy Beshear are set to be at Wednesday’s celebration.

That’s at 9 a.m. at the bridge.

Officials believe it will be another month before it opens to traffic.

