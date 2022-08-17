Birthday Club
14 News announces new high school football pregame show

‘In the Huddle’ to debut Thursday on 14 Sports app
“In The Huddle” streams every Thursday on the 14 Sports app at 7 p.m.
By Keaton Eberly
Published: Aug. 17, 2022 at 4:09 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
TRI-STATE (WFIE) - As high school football makes its return to the field this season, 14 News is launching a brand new weekly pregame show to preview the action before it kicks off every week.

Football is finally back in the Tri-State, and our 14 Sports team is going “In The Huddle” each week to take a look at local high school matchups in anticipation of Friday’s big games.

Our crew is heading to the sidelines to break down the favorite local teams, gaining the inside scoop from live interviews with coaches and players.

“In The Huddle” streams every Thursday on the 14 Sports app at 7 p.m.

You can watch highlights and top plays on Touchdown Live every Friday at 10:35 p.m.

