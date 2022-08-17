14 News announces new high school football pregame show

TRI-STATE (WFIE) - As high school football makes its return to the field this season, 14 News is launching a brand new weekly pregame show to preview the action before it kicks off every week.

Football is finally back in the Tri-State, and our 14 Sports team is going “In The Huddle” each week to take a look at local high school matchups in anticipation of Friday’s big games.

Our crew is heading to the sidelines to break down the favorite local teams, gaining the inside scoop from live interviews with coaches and players.

BREAKING: @14News is adding a new high school football show every Thursday night at 7 p.m. before the big games.



Our 14 Sports team is going "In The Huddle" - interviewing players and coaches LIVE each week to preview the Tri-State football teams. Only on the 14 sports app. pic.twitter.com/vkJqPNipc4 — Tamar Sher (@TamarSher14News) August 12, 2022

“In The Huddle” streams every Thursday on the 14 Sports app at 7 p.m.

You can watch highlights and top plays on Touchdown Live every Friday at 10:35 p.m.

