UE to hold ribbon cutting ceremony for new residence hall

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The University of Evansville is set to hold a ribbon cutting ceremony for its new residence hall on Tuesday.

[Previous Story: New UE residence hall officially complete]

That ceremony will begin at 4 p.m. inside the lobby of the new dorm hall, which is located near the corner of Walnut Street and Rotherwood Avenue.

According to a press release, after a brief ceremony, guests will then gather under a tent on Walnut Street for appetizers.

Officials say if you want to attend the ribbon cutting, you can use street parking on Rotherwood Ave. or park in lots G, N or P. Walnut Street will be closed between Rotherwood Ave. and Weinbach Ave.

