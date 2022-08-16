Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

UE to hold ribbon cutting ceremony for new residence hall

(14 News)
By Monica Watkins and Josh Lucca
Published: Aug. 16, 2022 at 3:22 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The University of Evansville is set to hold a ribbon cutting ceremony for its new residence hall on Tuesday.

[Previous Story: New UE residence hall officially complete]

That ceremony will begin at 4 p.m. inside the lobby of the new dorm hall, which is located near the corner of Walnut Street and Rotherwood Avenue.

According to a press release, after a brief ceremony, guests will then gather under a tent on Walnut Street for appetizers.

Officials say if you want to attend the ribbon cutting, you can use street parking on Rotherwood Ave. or park in lots G, N or P. Walnut Street will be closed between Rotherwood Ave. and Weinbach Ave.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials: 3 people dead, 39 homes damaged after house explosion in Evansville
Latest on Weinbach Ave. explosion, coroner releases autopsies of victims
Two arrested in Evansville shooting incident
Two arrested in Evansville shooting incident, police say
Patrick Garrett in 2021
Man sentenced for embezzling $87K from Gibson Co. employer
Evansville family and Webster Co. community react to loss of murder victim
Evansville family and Webster Co. community react to loss of murder victim
Police: Two people hurt in Evansville shooting.
Police: Two people hurt in Evansville shooting

Latest News

Jagoe Homes plans new community in Owensboro
Weinbach open after explosion
Weinbach Ave. opened near explosion site
Amy Brady
Henderson Co. Jailer retiring at end of month
The City of Evansville Department of Parks and Recreation is asking for community involvement...
Evansville Parks Dept. wants master plan input