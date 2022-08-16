Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

Tuesday Sunrise Headlines

Tuesday Sunrise Headlines 8/16
By 14 News Staff
Published: Aug. 16, 2022 at 5:09 AM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WFIE) - It’s been nearly a week since the deadly Evansville house explosion. Crews were finally able to get inside the fence and start investigating the blast site. This comes as funerals for two of the three victims start today.

A Webster County man accused of murder is set for arraignment this morning. He’s facing murder charges following the death of his girlfriend.

New information on Trump’s Florida estate. Federal prosecutors asked the judge presiding over the Mar-a-Lago estate search to keep the warrant’s affidavit sealed.

Children across the country are heading back to school, but the nationwide bus driver shortage is creating some challenges.

Click here to watch the rest of Sunrise live.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials: 3 people dead, 39 homes damaged after house explosion in Evansville
Latest on Weinbach Ave. explosion, coroner releases autopsies of victims
Two arrested in Evansville shooting incident
Two arrested in Evansville shooting incident, police say
Patrick Garrett in 2021
Man sentenced for embezzling $87K from Gibson Co. employer
Police: Two people hurt in Evansville shooting.
Police: Two people hurt in Evansville shooting
William Brian Virgin Mugshot
KSP: Man facing murder charge after strangling girlfriend in Webster Co.

Latest News

WFIE Traffic Alert
Crews on U.S. 60 in Daviess Co. for resurfacing work
Tuesday Sunrise Headlines 8/16
Tuesday Sunrise Headlines 8/16
Jacerri Johnson
Madisonville man arrested on drug charges, held on $1 million bond
Dispatch: EPD investigating shots fired incident on S. Linwood Ave.
Dispatch: EPD investigating shots fired incident on S. Linwood Ave.