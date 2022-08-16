Tuesday Sunrise Headlines

(WFIE) - It’s been nearly a week since the deadly Evansville house explosion. Crews were finally able to get inside the fence and start investigating the blast site. This comes as funerals for two of the three victims start today.

A Webster County man accused of murder is set for arraignment this morning. He’s facing murder charges following the death of his girlfriend.

New information on Trump’s Florida estate. Federal prosecutors asked the judge presiding over the Mar-a-Lago estate search to keep the warrant’s affidavit sealed.

Children across the country are heading back to school, but the nationwide bus driver shortage is creating some challenges.

