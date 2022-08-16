Sunny and pleasant through Friday

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -Rain showers skirted west of the Tri-State on Tuesday. Northerly winds will hold temperatures and humidity in a comfortable range through the end of the work week. Daily highs will range in the low to middle 80s, and overnight lows will dip into the lower 60s. Mainly sunny each day. By the weekend, southerly winds will push more tropical air toward the region. Scattered showers and thunderstorms will be possible Saturday through the first part of next week. Highs will remain in the lower 80s.

