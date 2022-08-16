State of the Schools held in Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Rotary Club of Evansville hosted the second session of the EVSC State of the School.

This second session presented a panel that included Superintendent David Smith, Susan Phelps, and teachers.

The main focus of the panel was to discuss a recent approach to the education system called ‘GAIN’, which stands for Growth and Academics through innovation and Neuro-education.

”We have great teachers. We have great curriculum, and all of those are very very essential, but in and of themselves they are not sufficient. This is a framework that then systematizes what outstanding teachers do individually and make certain we have a system of excellence. All based upon how the brain develops and functions,” said Dr. Smith.

The third session of the State of the Schools will take place November 15, where the implementation of ‘Gain’ will be further explained.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.