Police: Man arrested on attempted murder charge in connection to Evansville shooting

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Officials with Evansville Police Department say they made an arrest in connection to a July shooting.

25-year-old Trevon Brown was arrested Monday night and charged with attempted murder.

EPD officials say he was arrested for allegedly shooting another man in the 200 block of South Fulton Avenue on July 19.

They tell us the victim was on his bike when he was shot in the head.

Officials say the victim survived.

According to police, the shooting happened money.

Officers say they couldn’t find the suspect at the time of the shooting.

However, they tell us a detective got enough probable cause to get a warrant for Trevon Brown.

Officers say they found him Monday night and was arrested.

