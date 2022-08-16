Birthday Club
Police called to a shots fired report at Evansville apartments

By 14 News Staff
Published: Aug. 16, 2022 at 7:30 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Police were called to a shots fired report at an Evansville apartment complex Tuesday morning.

Dispatch tells us that happened around 6:30 in the 4900 block of Fairmont Drive.

Right now, we know the scene has cleared.

Our crew says they saw someone taken away in an ambulance.

We’ll be checking in with police for more information.

