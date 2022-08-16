Police called to a shots fired report at Evansville apartments.

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Police were called to a shots fired report at an Evansville apartment complex Tuesday morning.

Dispatch tells us that happened around 6:30 in the 4900 block of Fairmont Drive.

Right now, we know the scene has cleared.

Our crew says they saw someone taken away in an ambulance.

We’ll be checking in with police for more information.

