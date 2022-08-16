Plan Commission votes to approve solar farm in Posey Co.

POSEY CO., Ind. (WFIE) - The Posey County Area Plan Commission has voted to approve the plan for a new solar farm.

Officials tell us it happened at a meeting Monday night, and the vote was five to three in support of moving forward.

Several meetings have been held on the issue, with many residents voicing concern.

[PREVIOUS: Lawsuit filed in relation to proposed solar project in Posey Co.]

[PREVIOUS: Posey Co. Commissioners vote to keep solar ordinance the same]

A group of residents filed a lawsuit against the Posey County Area Plan Commission, Posey County Board of Commissioners, and Posey Solar, LLC.

The group claims they didn’t act in the best interest of residents when voting on a solar ordinance that would allow the project to move forward.

Last year, the case was moved from court in Posey County to Vanderburgh County. Records show the last activity was in February with a change of attorney, and the suit is still pending.

Steve Mehling is speaking with officials and residents, and he’ll have more information tonight on 14 News.

