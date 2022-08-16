Birthday Club
Pedestrian seriously hurt in Owensboro hit and run

Generic image of crash scene
Generic image of crash scene(Gray)
By Jill Lyman
Published: Aug. 16, 2022 at 4:04 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Owensboro Police are investigating a hit and run, where they say a pedestrian was seriously hurt.

It happened around 4:45 p.m. Monday the 200 block of Sutton Lane.

Police wouldn’t give many details, but family members tell us the driver took off, leaving the pedestrian behind.  

They say once the victim was found, he was taken to the hospital.  Family members say he might not survive.

Anyone with information should call police.

