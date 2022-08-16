Mostly cloudy and cooler than average

Birthday Club
By Arden Gregory
Published: Aug. 16, 2022
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A low pressure system will bring heavy rain and thunderstorms to areas west-southwest of the Tri-State today. A few showers may reach the southwest corner of our region throughout the day today as we will be on the outskirts of that system, but it looks like this round of rain will miss most of us. We will, however, see partly to mostly cloudy skies.

Temperatures are starting out in the upper 60s to low 70s today. With a cool breeze blowing in from the north-northeast at around 5 to 7 mph and very little sunshine to warm us up, those temperatures will not change much throughout the day, only climbing into the upper 70s to around 80° this afternoon, which is nearly 10° below average for this time of year.

The clouds will gradually begin to clear overnight as temperatures fall into the low to mid 60s. Wednesday will be mostly sunny, but still cooler than average, with highs in the lower 80s. Thursday and Friday will be sunny with high temperatures in the mid 80s.

Scattered rain chances start to creep back into the forecast this weekend and continue into Monday as a cold front moves in from the northwest. Saturday will probably be the warmest day this week with highs in the mid to upper 80s, but then that cold front will drop us back into the low 80s to start next week.

