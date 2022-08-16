Birthday Club
Mayor Winnecke proposes city budget for 2023

By 14 News Staff
Published: Aug. 16, 2022 at 6:44 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Mayor Lloyd Winnecke proposed the city budget to the city council Monday night.

One of the items includes repairs for city parks and pools.

It comes as Hartke Pool needs some help after storms ripped through a couple of weeks ago.

The building saw a lot of damage.

“If you’ve driven by there, you’ve seen the significant damage to the roof,” said Deputy Mayor Steve Schaefer. “It’s almost like it was peeled back like an onion and there’s significant water damage inside, roof tiles everywhere. So we’re working with insurance, not just at Hartke Pool, but at other parks.”

They are trying to figure out if the Hartke building will be repaired or if they will tear it down and start over.

Schaefer also says they are looking to add some diving boards and a new slide to the pool.

