Majority of US renters saw price hike in the past year, study says
Published: Aug. 16, 2022 at 9:31 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(CNN) - Renters in the U.S. are facing more worries about paying for housing.
Nearly 60% of people were hit with a rent increase during the past year, according to a study from Freddie Mac.
Just 38% of those renters said they saw an increase in take-home pay.
The study also found higher housing costs and inflation have altered the plans for many potential home buyers.
Nearly three-quarters of renter households who were planning to buy a home say that’s become more out of reach over the past year.
