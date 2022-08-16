Madisonville man arrested on drug charges, held on $1 million bond

MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WFIE) - A Madisonville man was arrested on Thursday after detectives executed a search warrant.

During the month of August 2022, detectives say they conducted two controlled purchases on Jacerri Johnson and were able to purchase multiple “Perc 30s”, which are known to contain fentanyl.

Jacerri Johnson (Hopkins County Jail)

According to a press release, detectives made contact with Johnson when doing a search at a home on the 300 block of Southland Drive.

During the search, detectives say they found a small plastic bag containing multiple small blue pills, identified as “Perc 30s”. Detectives also found drug paraphernalia and a backpack which contained a bag of suspected marijuana and a handgun.

Johnson is accused of trafficking in fentanyl and is facing a list of other drug charges.

He is being held in the Hopkins County Jail on a $1 million bond.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.