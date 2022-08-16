Jasper police seeing increase in counterfeit money

JASPER, Ind. (WFIE) - Officials with the Jasper Police Department say they have seen more counterfeit bills over the past year.

They are asking the community to remember to take a second look at bills that don’t look or feel right.

Authorities say you should check for the following when it comes to counterfeit money.

Incorrect or uneven borders

Incorrect size

Same serial number on multiple bills

Chinese or other foreign markings on the bill

Bills labeled “Motion Picture Money”

Look for the security strip by holding the bill up to a light source

You can also check money with a currency marking pen. Officers tell us the US Treasury prints money on linen paper.

They say most counterfeiters use wood-based paper.

If you are in doubt, you should call the police department or just not accept the bill in question.

