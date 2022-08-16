Jasper police seeing increase in counterfeit money
Published: Aug. 16, 2022 at 8:46 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
JASPER, Ind. (WFIE) - Officials with the Jasper Police Department say they have seen more counterfeit bills over the past year.
They are asking the community to remember to take a second look at bills that don’t look or feel right.
Authorities say you should check for the following when it comes to counterfeit money.
- Incorrect or uneven borders
- Incorrect size
- Same serial number on multiple bills
- Chinese or other foreign markings on the bill
- Bills labeled “Motion Picture Money”
- Look for the security strip by holding the bill up to a light source
You can also check money with a currency marking pen. Officers tell us the US Treasury prints money on linen paper.
They say most counterfeiters use wood-based paper.
If you are in doubt, you should call the police department or just not accept the bill in question.
