Jasper police seeing increase in counterfeit money

Jasper police say they are seeing an increase in counterfeit money.
By 14 News Staff
Published: Aug. 16, 2022 at 8:46 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
JASPER, Ind. (WFIE) - Officials with the Jasper Police Department say they have seen more counterfeit bills over the past year.

They are asking the community to remember to take a second look at bills that don’t look or feel right.

Authorities say you should check for the following when it comes to counterfeit money.

  • Incorrect or uneven borders
  • Incorrect size
  • Same serial number on multiple bills
  • Chinese or other foreign markings on the bill
  • Bills labeled “Motion Picture Money”
  • Look for the security strip by holding the bill up to a light source

You can also check money with a currency marking pen. Officers tell us the US Treasury prints money on linen paper.

They say most counterfeiters use wood-based paper.

If you are in doubt, you should call the police department or just not accept the bill in question.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

