Jagoe Homes plans new community in Owensboro

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Jagoe Homes has announced plans for a new community in Owensboro.

According to a press release, Pebble Wood will be a new place for people to call home, offering the luxury of tranquil living, streetlights, sidewalks, tree-lined homesites and lakes.

Pebble Wood is within minutes of downtown Owensboro and nearby schools including Deer Park Elementary, College View Middle School and Daviess County High School along with shopping, restaurants and entertainment nearby.

Officials say all Jagoe Homes are built energy smart and include a 2/10 home buyers warranty.

Prospective homebuyers and realtors interested in the new community are encouraged to sign-up for the Jagoe Homes priority email list to inform you first of:

• Updates on community progress

• Floorplans and personalized options

• Pricing

• Available home sites

For those who are interested in signing-up for the Jagoe Homes priority email list, visit JagoeHomes.com.

According to a press release, to locate Pebble woods follow the directions below.

From the Wendell Ford Expressway (Hwy 60 bypass), exit south onto New Hartford Road (Hwy 231), just past Daviess County High School, turn left onto Southeastern Parkway, to Old Hartford Road. Turn right on Old Hartford Road, crossover Fairview Drive, continue about one mile and Pebble Wood will be on your left.

