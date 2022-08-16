Henderson Co. Jailer retiring at end of month

HENDERSON CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Henderson Co. Jailer, Amy Brady, is retiring August 31.

She’s worked at the jail since May of 1997. She was appointed jailer in 2017 and then ran unopposed. She says she’s leaving to spend more time with family and friends, including her first grandchild.

“Throughout the years, I’ve worked with some great people. We have worked together to operate a jail that’s recognized both on the state and federal levels as one of the best. Since 2017, we’ve worked successfully to pay off all of the jail bonds. For the first time, Henderson County Detention Center doesn’t have a bond payment. Hopefully the County Judge Executive will appoint someone with not only the experience working in a jail, but also someone who will make good financial decisions for the betterment of Henderson County and expand the programs available to our inmates to help reduce recidivism.”

Brady was the first female full service jailer to be awarded Kentucky Jailer Association’s “Jailer of the Year”.

Brady says some of her successes include increased pay for jail staff, expanded programs available to inmates, constructing the parole office and leasing it to the state, and securing the Real ID Office and Regional Drivers Testing for Henderson County.

She’s married to retired Sheriff Ed Brady.

Bruce Todd, a procurement officer at the jail won the democratic primary in the May election. He will face republican Kurt Wiesen, Henderson County Fiscal Court Clerk, who was unopposed in the primary in November.

Henderson County Judge Executive Brad Schneider will appoint someone as Interim Jailer. There’s no word yet on when that will happen.

