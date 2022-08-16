Birthday Club
Green River District reports 705 new COVID cases over last week

Kentucky COVID-19 graphic.
By 14 News Staff
Published: Aug. 16, 2022 at 11:03 AM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
KENTUCKY (WFIE) - Tuesday, the Green River District Health Department reported that in the previous week it had 705 new COVID-19 infections.

That’s 227 fewer cases than the week prior.

There were 347 in Daviess County, 165 in Henderson County, 67 in Ohio County, 42 in Union County, 36 in Webster County, 25 in McLean County and 23 in Hancock County.

Officials say there were three COVID-19 deaths. They say that included two residents of Henderson County and one resident of Daviess County.

The newly reported cases were investigated between August 8 and August 14.

Kentucky COVID-19 map last updated on August 12.
