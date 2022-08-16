Birthday Club
Event planned to help victims of Weinbach explosion

Newscast recording
By Bernado Malone
Published: Aug. 16, 2022 at 4:45 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Dozens of local community members are coming together to help those affected by they Weinbach explosion.

One local business is hosting a vendor pop up event with music and food on August 27.

Vendors will have the opportunity to donate a portion of their sales to the victims.

Stephen Horning, owner of Big ninja and dojo, says he was at his studio right down the street when the explosion happened. When Horning saw the damage, he wanted to help in any possible way.

“My first thought was, we have to go down there and help, then it was how can I Help? How best can I help? This is it... all I’ve done was music my whole entire life. If I can use that to help someone else... that’s all I want to do,” said Horning.

Click here for more information about the event.

