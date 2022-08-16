Evansville family and Webster Co. community react to loss of murder victim

DIXON, Ky. (WFIE) - An Evansville family and Webster County community members are still in shock about a murder that happened over the weekend in their area.

On Saturday, troopers with the Kentucky State Police say 47-year-old William Virgin called Webster County Dispatch and told operators that he strangled his girlfriend to death. Once officials arrived on scene, they say they found the dead body of 32-year-old Heather Davidson.

Around 3 p.m. that day, Ashley Matte got a call from her mother, informing her that her sister had been murdered.

Davidson’s sisters say when they heard what happened they couldn’t believe it, and they are still in shock.

“I didn’t really ya know believe it,” Matte said, “my mom said she just seen her, the day before and everything. I’m just in shock and don’t really know what to think.”

Matte says Davidson dated Virgin for about five years and lived with him in Dixon.

She says she can’t speak much to their relationship.

“When they were around each other in my opinion they seemed fine, but my mom, she had some gut feelings that there was just something wrong,” Matte said.

Matte did say that she noticed her sister had become distant.

“She was just always a happy person,” she said. “She wouldn’t tell you though if anything was wrong even if you tried to ask her.”

A few neighbors living near Davidson’s Webster co. home say that they were surprised by the murder.

One neighbor said Davidson was a sweet person.

Davidson’s family is working on her funeral arrangements.

Officials say Virgin is charged with murder and is currently being held in the Webster County Jail. He is due in court on Tuesday.

