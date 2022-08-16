Driver hurt in Newburgh crash

NEWBURGH, Ind. (WFIE) - A woman was taken to the hospital by ambulance after a crash in Newburgh.

It happened around 2 p.m. Tuesday on Highway 66 east of Highway 261.

Just once car was involved. It could be seen off the road and in a ditch.

Authorities say the woman is expected to be okay. Traffic was moving slowly while crews worked to clear the scene.

The site is now clear.

