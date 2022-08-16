Birthday Club
Driver hurt in Newburgh crash

Woman hurt in crash
Woman hurt in crash
By Jill Lyman
Published: Aug. 16, 2022 at 5:05 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
NEWBURGH, Ind. (WFIE) - A woman was taken to the hospital by ambulance after a crash in Newburgh.

It happened around 2 p.m. Tuesday on Highway 66 east of Highway 261.

Just once car was involved. It could be seen off the road and in a ditch.

Authorities say the woman is expected to be okay. Traffic was moving slowly while crews worked to clear the scene.

The site is now clear.

