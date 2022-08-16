Dispatch: EPD investigating shots fired incident on S. Linwood Ave.
Published: Aug. 15, 2022 at 9:53 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Central Dispatch confirms the Evansville Police Department is investigating after a shots fired incident on South Linwood Avenue.
Dispatch says that incident was originally reported to be in the 700 block of Covert Avenue just after 7 p.m.
Officials with EPD says the shots were actually fired in the 1000 block of S. Linwood Ave.
Police say they found shell casings and damage to a car.
Right now, EPD says they don’t have any suspects.
We will update this story as we learn more.
