Dispatch: EPD investigating shots fired incident on S. Linwood Ave.

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Central Dispatch confirms the Evansville Police Department is investigating after a shots fired incident on South Linwood Avenue.

Dispatch says that incident was originally reported to be in the 700 block of Covert Avenue just after 7 p.m.

Officials with EPD says the shots were actually fired in the 1000 block of S. Linwood Ave.

Police say they found shell casings and damage to a car.

Right now, EPD says they don’t have any suspects.

