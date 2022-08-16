Dispatch confirms crews respond to fire at OneLife Studios

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Central Dispatch confirms fire crews were working to put out flames at OneLife Studios apartments near Fares and Diamond Avenue.

That happened Monday evening around 6 p.m.

Our 14 News team was on scene and says firefighters climbed onto the roof and cut through sheet metal to reach the fire.

Hotel guests were evacuated from the building as well.

At this time, it is unclear whether anyone was hurt or what caused the incident.

We will update this story as we continue to learn more.

