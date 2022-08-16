Birthday Club
Dispatch confirms crews respond to fire at OneLife Studios

Newscast recording
By Monica Watkins
Published: Aug. 15, 2022 at 9:42 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Central Dispatch confirms fire crews were working to put out flames at OneLife Studios apartments near Fares and Diamond Avenue.

That happened Monday evening around 6 p.m.

Our 14 News team was on scene and says firefighters climbed onto the roof and cut through sheet metal to reach the fire.

Hotel guests were evacuated from the building as well.

At this time, it is unclear whether anyone was hurt or what caused the incident.

We will update this story as we continue to learn more.

Two arrested in Evansville shooting incident
Funeral arrangements set for couple killed in Evansville home explosion
Dispatch: EPD investigating shots fired incident on S. Linwood Ave.
Survivors from Hercules Ave. explosion react to Weinbach Ave. incident
Madisonville man arrested on drug charges, held on $1 million bond
Dispatch confirms crews respond to fire at One Life Studio
