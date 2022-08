DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Crews will be on U.S. 60 in Daviess County for asphalt resurfacing Tuesday.

This will start at the Henderson-Daviess County line extending east to the west end of the Katie Meadow Bridge.

Drivers should expect delays, reduced speeds and lane restrictions.

Flaggers will be on-site to direct traffic.

