Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

California could see flooding ‘unlike anything seen before,’ experts warn

Study: Parts of California could become a "vast inland sea" due to megafloods. (Source: CNN)
By CNN Staff
Published: Aug. 16, 2022 at 5:55 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A new study says megafloods could turn California’s lowlands into a “vast inland sea.”

The study by Science Advances showed climate change has already doubled the chances of a disastrous flood in California in the next four decades.

The warning comes to a state already plagued by earthquakes and record-setting drought.

Experts predict catastrophic floods “unlike anything seen before” could hit California’s central valley, which includes Fresno, Bakersfield and Sacramento.

According to the study, historic flooding could impact millions of people.

Experts said “once in a lifetime” floods have already happened in the state, but climate change continues to supercharge heavy rain events.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials: 3 people dead, 39 homes damaged after house explosion in Evansville
Latest on Weinbach Ave. explosion, coroner releases autopsies of victims
Two arrested in Evansville shooting incident
Two arrested in Evansville shooting incident, police say
Patrick Garrett in 2021
Man sentenced for embezzling $87K from Gibson Co. employer
Evansville family and Webster Co. community react to loss of murder victim
Evansville family and Webster Co. community react to loss of murder victim
Samajui Barnes
Jury returns verdict in Evansville teen’s murder case

Latest News

Dispatch: Police respond to assault in Walmart parking lot
Dispatch: Police respond to assault in Walmart parking lot
AK PRIMARY DAY
AK PRIMARY DAY
FILE - Visitors view the dramatic bend in the Colorado River at the popular Horseshoe Bend in...
Drought-stricken states to get less Colorado River water, officials announce
FILE - In this Jan. 17, 2019 file photo, Rep. T.J. Cox, D-Calif., speaks at a news conference...
Ex-congressman from California arrested, charged with fraud
Kim M. Smith, leader of the Utah Deaf Hospital Rights movement and president of the Utah...
Over-the-counter hearing aids expected this fall in US