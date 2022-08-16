Braves football aims to “carry the torch” after Tecumseh athletics dominate 2021-22 seasons

LYNNVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Tecumseh football has not had a winning season since 2014, but after seeing the girls basketball, softball, and baseball programs make their way to state, the Braves are hungry for their moment in the spotlight.

With their scrimmage against Princeton, they are already showing their desire to win.

Head Coach Bret Szabo said his team is proud to represent their community and carry on the torch of Tecumseh athletics’ previous success.

“We’re so proud to represent this community, and we think we can go a long way,” coach Szabo said. “We’ve had tremendous success athletically as a school, especially a 1A school . Everybody’s got a taste of that and we just feel like it’s our turn, our responsibility now to carry that torch.”

Senior running back Chase Jones said he wants to come into the season with confidence.

“We have three options on almost every single play we run this year and I feel like that’s really going to work for us,” Jones said. “We want to come into this year and have a bunch of confidence. Our record hasn’t always showed what we’ve been capable to do and this year we’re trying to show everybody what we can do.”

The Braves kick things off at North Daviess on Friday at 6:30 p.m.

