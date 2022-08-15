USI women’s basketball standout Emma DeHart joins Screaming Eagles staff

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - University of Southern Indiana Women’s Basketball Head Coach Rick Stein announced the hiring of Emma DeHart as an assistant coach in 2022-23. DeHart joins the staff following her USI playing career from 2017-22.

“Emma has been an integral part of our women’s basketball program for the last five seasons,” Stein said. “Her numbers and accomplishments are easily noticed, but it was her leadership, work ethic, dedication, and passion for USI Women’s Basketball that certainly helped her and her teams to have success.”

Since USI’s 2021-22 season ended last Spring, DeHart has been learning and working with the USI coaching staff on a part-time basis, acclimating herself to college coaching. Going forward, DeHart will continue to be involved with on-court skill development, scouting, travel, student-athlete academics, and recruiting.

DeHart was a three-time All-GLVC honoree and five-time Academic All-GLVC member while playing for the Screaming Eagles under Stein. She finished her career ranked No. 1 all-time at USI in games played (126), No. 2 in three-point field goals attempted (433), No. 8 in free throws made (296) and three-point field goals made (127), No. 9 in free throws attempts (389), No. 12 in scoring (1,189) and assists (230).

In her career, DeHart scored in double-figures 59 times, including seven 20-point outings. Her career-high 39 points came in 2020-21 in a come-from-behind overtime road win over Rockhurst. The 39 points tied Amie Newhart and LeAnn Freeland for third on USI’s all-time single-game scoring list and was the most points ever scored by a USI women’s basketball player in a road win.

DeHart wrapped up her playing career at USI in 2021-22 starting all of USI’s 29 games, averaging 9.8 points, 3.1 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 1.6 steals per contest. She reached double-figures in the scoring column 12 times and the 20-point plateau twice, including a season-high 24 points in USI’s 90-78 win over West Texas A&M at the Las Vegas Holiday Hoops Classic.

“Emma’s experience here as a player, and the experience she gained these last few months with our coaching staff, will definitely help her and our program as we move forward into preseason workouts next week,” Stein added.

DeHart is an Indianapolis, Indiana native where she attended Southport High School.

