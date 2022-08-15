UE Men’s Soccer drops Exhibition opener to Kentucky

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Opening its preseason slate with a test against a top 10 opponent, the University of Evansville men’s soccer team held eighth-ranked Kentucky scoreless through the opening half before a late offensive flurry from the Wildcats earned UK a 3-0 win on Sunday afternoon at Arad McCutchan Stadium in Evansville.

A packed stadium took in the first contest of the Aces 2022 campaign and saw a competitive effort from the home squad. A strong defensive performance in the opening 45 minutes helped Evansville keep Kentucky off the board and nearly propelled UE to an early lead.

The best chance of the exhibition for Evansville came in the 24th minute as senior winger Nkosi Graham got the ball at his feet just outside the 18 and dribbled into the box, sending a shot just wide of the post. Getting his first appearance in the white and purple, senior Alex Vidizzoni recorded 61 minutes of work between the posts, allowing just one goal in the second half. Redshirt freshman goalkeeper Landon Amick came on for the final 29 minutes of the match and showed well against an increasingly aggressive Wildcat attack.

In all, Evansville allowed just six shots to the three it created, but half of Kentucky’s attempts found the back of the net.

Evansville will be back on the pitch in a week, hosting Hanover on Sunday, August 21st at 5 PM with free admission for all fans at Arad McCutchan Stadium in Evansville.

