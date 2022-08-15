Birthday Club
Survivor from Hercules Ave. explosion reacts to Weinbach Ave. incident

By Monica Watkins and Steve Mehling
Published: Aug. 15, 2022 at 5:11 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - For some, last week’s explosion brought back memories of another deadly explosion that happened five years ago in Evansville.

That explosion happened on Hercules Avenue, just a half mile away from the explosion on Weinbach.

A survivor from the Hercules Ave. explosion says the past five years for their family has been tough. With the recent explosion five days ago, they were taken back to 2017 when their lives changed forever.

Tara McKnight and her son Jesse were in the house that exploded on Hercules back in 2017.

Both Tara and her son were life flighted to Indianapolis where Jesse was placed into a medically induced coma because of his injuries. Two women died in the explosion and another man was critically injured.

Although Tara and her son survived the explosion, the painful memories revisited their minds as they felt the shake of Wednesday’s incident.

“So close to where ours is, it just, really blows my mind,” Tara said.

Now, Tara says her son is still having to go in for surgeries every few months to help repaid deeply scarred tissue.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

