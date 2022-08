EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A man and a woman were shot on East Mulberry Street in Evansville Sunday night.

That happened around 11:30.

Police say the woman had two gunshot wounds. The man had one.

Officers say both were conscious on scene.

Police say they have no suspect right now.

