Police: Suspicious man arrested in Tell City after being caught on security cameras

TELL CITY, Ind. (WFIE) - Police are investigating what they call suspicious activity in Tell City.

Officials say they got several calls about a man showing up at people’s residences.

Officers say the man would check door knobs to homes before knocking.

Police say he would then ask the homeowners for water or to use the phone before running away.

Police say with the help of surveillance systems at several homes, they found Rodney Smitson on Main Street early Sunday morning.

Rodney Smitson. (Tell City Police Department)

Officers say he ran but they were able to arrest him.

Police ask if you had any contact with Smitson or if you saw him on home security cameras, give them a call.

Police say they’ve had at least 10 calls involving him.

