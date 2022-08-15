Birthday Club
Police: Suspicious man arrested in Tell City after being caught on security cameras

Police: Suspicious man arrested in Tell City after being caught on security cameras
By 14 News Staff
Published: Aug. 15, 2022 at 5:40 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
TELL CITY, Ind. (WFIE) - Police are investigating what they call suspicious activity in Tell City.

Officials say they got several calls about a man showing up at people’s residences.

Officers say the man would check door knobs to homes before knocking.

Police say he would then ask the homeowners for water or to use the phone before running away.

Police say with the help of surveillance systems at several homes, they found Rodney Smitson on Main Street early Sunday morning.

Rodney Smitson.
Rodney Smitson.(Tell City Police Department)

Officers say he ran but they were able to arrest him.

Police ask if you had any contact with Smitson or if you saw him on home security cameras, give them a call.

Police say they’ve had at least 10 calls involving him.

Two arrested in Evansville shooting incident
Early morning house fire at 2117 Bell Ave.
William Brian Virgin Mugshot
Funeral arrangements set for couple killed in Evansville home explosion
As people made their way back to their homes near Weinbach Avenue on Saturday, an Evansville...
Evansville water crews switching disinfectant
DCPS students return to class after delayed start
Evansville water crews switching disinfectant
