Pleasant week ahead

14 First Alert Forecast
14 First Alert Forecast
By Jeff Lyons
Published: Aug. 15, 2022 at 1:33 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -Temperatures only rose into the lower 80s on Monday.  Skies will become partly cloudy to clear Monday night with lows dropping into the middle 60s on Tuesday morning.   Fairly quiet weather for the remainder of the work week.  Daily highs will range in the lower 80s and overnight lows will sink into the middle 60s.   We may see a few passing showers late Wednesday and early Thursday, with another chance for showers over the weekend.

