Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

Paper tax refund checks being mailed in Ind.

Newscast recording
By 14 News Staff
Published: Aug. 15, 2022 at 4:34 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Hoosiers still waiting on tax refund paper checks should start to receive them this week.

Officials say a paper shortage delayed 1.7 million checks from being sent out.

Due to the delay, the check will be more than the original $125 dollar amount. It will now be combined with the latest relief money approved by the General Assembly.

Now tax payers will either receive $325, or $650 if they filed jointly, in a check.

If you haven’t received the check by November 1, contact the Indiana Department of Revenue.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two arrested in Evansville shooting incident
Two arrested in Evansville shooting incident, police say
Officials: 3 people dead, 39 homes damaged after house explosion in Evansville
Autopsies complete on home explosion victims
William Brian Virgin Mugshot
KSP: Man facing murder charge after strangling girlfriend in Webster Co.
Early morning house fire at 2117 Bell Ave.
EFD: House fire claims the lives of 4 pets, 2 people displaced
Funeral arrangements set for couple killed in Evansville home explosion
Funeral arrangements set for couple killed in Evansville home explosion

Latest News

Daviess Co. Fire unveils 2 new pumper trucks
Daviess Co. Fire unveils 2 new pumper trucks
Paper tax refund checks being mailed in Ind.
Paper tax refund checks being mailed in Ind.
Daviess Co. Fire unveils 2 new pumper trucks
Daviess Co. Fire unveils 2 new pumper trucks
New trial date set for Robert Garner
New trial date set for Robert Garner