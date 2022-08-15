Paper tax refund checks being mailed in Ind.

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Hoosiers still waiting on tax refund paper checks should start to receive them this week.

Officials say a paper shortage delayed 1.7 million checks from being sent out.

Due to the delay, the check will be more than the original $125 dollar amount. It will now be combined with the latest relief money approved by the General Assembly.

Now tax payers will either receive $325, or $650 if they filed jointly, in a check.

If you haven’t received the check by November 1, contact the Indiana Department of Revenue.

